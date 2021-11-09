Please Wait...
Home
Middle East
Lebanon
Syria
Bahrain
Palestine
Zionist Entity
Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Iraq
More from Middle East
Americas
United States
Canada
Latin America
Asia-Pacific
Iran
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Koreas
India
China
More from Asian States
Africa
Sudan
Egypt
Libya
Tunisia
Algeria
More from Africa
Europe
United Kingdom
Russia
Turkey
France
Germany
Spain
Greece
Italy
More from Europe
#PrayForLebanon
The Biggest Crime
Martyr Leaders
Yemeni Children's Tragedy: Birth Defects Caused by Internationally-prohibited Saudi Weapons
folder_open
Yemen
access_time
8 hours ago
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
folder_open
Yemen
access_time
10 hours ago
IRG Quds Force Commander Calls for Unity While In Iraq
folder_open
Middle East
access_time
10 hours ago
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
folder_open
Iran
access_time
10 hours ago
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Fourth 'Israeli' Act of Aggression in One Month
folder_open
Syria
access_time
11 hours ago
Yemeni Forces Break Through Saudi-backed Militants' Last Defense Lines in Northern Marib
folder_open
Yemen
access_time
one day ago
Latest News
Palestinian Detainees in Askalan in Dire Medical Situation Due to ‘Israeli’ Negligence
The Zionist regime is delaying their treatment while diseases are consistently consuming their weak bodies.
folder_open
Palestine
access_time
5 hours ago
US Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Muslim Civil Rights Case
The FBI paid an informant named Craig Monteilh to gather information on Muslims.
folder_open
United States
access_time
7 hours ago
Nicaraguan President Ortega Nears Fourth Term
Western and many Latin American nations expressed deep concern about the fairness of the vote.
folder_open
Americas...
access_time
8 hours ago
Deadly Fire Decimates School in Southern Niger
Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world.
folder_open
Africa...
access_time
8 hours ago
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
Those subject to the arrest will be referred to the competent courts, Shafaq News said.
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
9 hours ago
White House Urges Americans to Ignore Court Hold on Vaccine Mandate
The remark initially flew under the radar, until it was highlighted by CNBC on Monday evening.
folder_open
United States
access_time
9 hours ago
Rep. Tlaib: US “Must Stop Enabling the Killing of Children” in Palestine
The US gives nearly $4 billion in annual, no-strings-attached military aid to the “Israeli” entity.
folder_open
United States
access_time
one day ago
NSO Spyware Used to Hack Six Cellphones of Palestinian Rights Activists
It’s not clear who placed the NSO spyware on the activists’ phones.
folder_open
Palestine
access_time
one day ago
Iran Spox: US Must Guarantee to Honor Int’l Law
“The US must bear in mind that it is not a party to the JCPOA and cannot attribute comments to the other JCPOA members or make demands”
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
Ethiopian Gov’t Rallies Protesters against Tigrayan Militants
The rally in central Addis Ababa was the government’s latest attempt to shore up public support for the conflict against the TPLF and allied groups.
folder_open
Africa...
access_time
one day ago
US Shocked By IRG Heliborne Op in Abortive Act of Piracy - Commander
The failed act of piracy was “another defeat” for the US and “another honor” for the Iranian nation.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
UN Food Agency Warns: 45 Million People on the Edge of Famine
WFP said the cost of averting famine globally this year stands at $7bn.
folder_open
International News
access_time
one day ago
Iran’s Army, IRG Will Crush Any Threat Posed by Any Country – Commander
The commander made the remarks on the sidelines of large-scale military drills, codenamed ‘Zolfaqar-1400.’
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
Haftar’s Son Reported to Visit “Israeli” Entity, Offer Ties in Return for Backing
Saddam Haftar, landed at Ben Gurion Airport last Monday on a private French-made Dassault Falcon jet.
folder_open
Libya
access_time
one day ago
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used For Missile Target Practice
The images also showed a 6-meter-wide rail system with a ship-sized target mounted on it.
folder_open
Asia-Pacific...
access_time
one day ago
Iranian Army Flies Suicide Drones in War Game Zolfaqar-1400
The homegrown “Mersad” air defense missile system also hit a series of targets on Sunday night.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
US Mediator to Step down From Indirect Maritime Border Talks between Lebanon And the ‘Israeli’ Entity
The indirect talks kicked off through the UN and the United States in October 2020, but the process has repeatedly failed.
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
one day ago
Iran Condemns Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
Iran condemned the attack against the Iraqi PM, reaffirming Tehran’s unchanging stance in support of stability, security and calm in Iraq.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
Iranian Army Involves All Units in Recent War Game
Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
IOF Kidnaps Several Palestinians across West Bank
The IOF frequently carries out wide-ranging kidnapping campaigns across the occupied West Bank.
folder_open
Palestine
access_time
one day ago
Iranian President Warns of Hostile Plans to Foment Despair in Iran
Raisi said the enemies are angry at the atmosphere of hope that has been created in Iran.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
Hezbollah Main Target of Saudi Diplomatic Aggression - Deputy SG
Sheikh Qassme said that Saudi Arabia’s real target has always been Hezbollah and its military power.
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
one day ago
Sudan Army Chief Will Not Be Part of Gov’t after Transition
Al-Burhan also denies the army was responsible for the deaths of protesters.
folder_open
Sudan
access_time
one day ago
Poll: Biden Approval Rating Drops to New Low of 38 Percent
The poll comes as the House finally passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.
folder_open
United States
access_time
one day ago
Iran Has Upper Hand on Battlefield to Confront Enemy – Navy Chief
Irani made his remarks on the sidelines of holding the army’s military exercise dubbed “Zolfaghar 1400.”
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
Iraq’s Kadhimi ‘Knows Perpetrators of Attack on His Residence’
Al-Kadhimi said that the country’s authorities know the names of those who carried out an attack against him early Sunday.
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
one day ago
Hezbollah Denounces Attack on Iraqi PM, Urges Preserving of Iraq’s Security
Hezbollah denounces the attack on the Iraqi PM and calls for the prevention of sedition.
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
one day ago
«Israel» Considers Selling Iron Dome Systems to Morocco for Use against Algeria
The report asserted that Iron Dome missile system would ensure better protection of Morocco’s sensitive military sites.
folder_open
Zionist Entity
access_time
3 days ago
IRG Arrests Ringleaders of Group Seeking to Disrupt Internal Security
IRG forces had taken into custody the ringleaders of the so-called White Uprising Movement.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
3 days ago
Palestinian Bedouins in Al-Khalil Face Demolitions, Settler Attacks
“Israeli” authorities have expropriated thousands of dunams of land from residents to establish illegal “Israeli” settlements.
folder_open
Palestine
access_time
3 days ago
Media
infograph
Saudi Arabia’s ’Lavish Gifts’ to Lebanon
10 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Yemeni Resistance’s Operation Spring of Victory in Numbers
13 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Al-Tanf: The Fragile Military Base
18 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Unbreakable Wills: Six Stomachs Empty Until Freedom
20 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
videocam
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Has 100k Lebanese Fighters Who Will Uproot Mountains If They Are Signaled to Do So
21 days ago
turned_in
Video-Reader
infograph
The Vampire
21 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
NGOs: US’ Trojan Horse
28 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
What to Know About Ronen Bar: The New Head of ’Israeli’ Shabak
29 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
NGOs and the American Role
one month ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Breaking Out of “Israeli” Prisons Is Not A Rarity!
2 months ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Gilboa Prison: The Zionist Entity’s Guantanamo
2 months ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
videocam
Sayyed Nasrallah: Defenseless Palestinians at Front Lines While Heavily Armed “Israelis” Hiding… This is Strength!
2 months ago
turned_in
Video-Reader
Voices
Iran Teaches the US a Lesson in the Gulf: We Are to Win
3 days ago
turned_in
Voices
The Liberation of Marib: Three Goals with Three Results
4 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Member of Top Iranian Clerical Body to Al-Ahed: We Are Living In an Era of Major Victories
4 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Saudi Arabia Has It All Figured Out in Lebanon – As It Had With the War in Yemen!
9 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Sudan’s Coup: Security Commission Submitted to US, UK Pressure, More Repercussions to Follow - PCP Tells Al-Ahed
15 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Hezbollah Cementing Lebanon’s Deterrence against Enemies: 100k Fighters Announcement Based on Solid Facts
17 days ago
turned_in
Voices
The First and Final Surprise in Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech
20 days ago
turned_in
Voices
What Business Does America Have on Syrian Lands!
22 days ago
turned_in
Voices
International Standards for Judiciaries: Bitar and the Departure from the Norm
25 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Martyrs of ’Lebanese Forces’ Ambush Laid to Rest, It’s Now the State’s Responsibility to Punish the Killers
25 days ago
turned_in
Voices
