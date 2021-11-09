No Script

Featured News

Yemeni Children’s Tragedy: Birth Defects Caused by Internationally-prohibited Saudi Weapons

folder_openYemen access_time 8 hours ago
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba

folder_openYemen access_time 10 hours ago
IRG Quds Force Commander Calls for Unity While In Iraq

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 10 hours ago
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill

folder_openIran access_time 10 hours ago
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Fourth ‘Israeli’ Act of Aggression in One Month

folder_openSyria access_time 11 hours ago
Yemeni Forces Break Through Saudi-backed Militants’ Last Defense Lines in Northern Marib

folder_openYemen access_timeone day ago

Latest News

Palestinian Detainees in Askalan in Dire Medical Situation Due to ‘Israeli’ Negligence

The Zionist regime is delaying their treatment while diseases are consistently consuming their weak bodies.

folder_open Palestine access_time 5 hours ago
US Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Muslim Civil Rights Case

The FBI paid an informant named Craig Monteilh to gather information on Muslims.

folder_open United States access_time 7 hours ago
Nicaraguan President Ortega Nears Fourth Term

Western and many Latin American nations expressed deep concern about the fairness of the vote.

folder_open Americas... access_time 8 hours ago
Deadly Fire Decimates School in Southern Niger

Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world.

folder_open Africa... access_time 8 hours ago
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM

Those subject to the arrest will be referred to the competent courts, Shafaq News said.

folder_open Middle East... access_time 9 hours ago
White House Urges Americans to Ignore Court Hold on Vaccine Mandate

The remark initially flew under the radar, until it was highlighted by CNBC on Monday evening.

folder_open United States access_time 9 hours ago
Rep. Tlaib: US “Must Stop Enabling the Killing of Children” in Palestine

The US gives nearly $4 billion in annual, no-strings-attached military aid to the “Israeli” entity.

folder_open United States access_timeone day ago
NSO Spyware Used to Hack Six Cellphones of Palestinian Rights Activists

It’s not clear who placed the NSO spyware on the activists’ phones.

folder_open Palestine access_timeone day ago
Iran Spox: US Must Guarantee to Honor Int’l Law

“The US must bear in mind that it is not a party to the JCPOA and cannot attribute comments to the other JCPOA members or make demands”

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
Ethiopian Gov’t Rallies Protesters against Tigrayan Militants

The rally in central Addis Ababa was the government’s latest attempt to shore up public support for the conflict against the TPLF and allied groups.

folder_open Africa... access_timeone day ago
US Shocked By IRG Heliborne Op in Abortive Act of Piracy - Commander

The failed act of piracy was “another defeat” for the US and “another honor” for the Iranian nation.

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
UN Food Agency Warns: 45 Million People on the Edge of Famine

WFP said the cost of averting famine globally this year stands at $7bn.

folder_open International News access_timeone day ago
Iran’s Army, IRG Will Crush Any Threat Posed by Any Country – Commander

The commander made the remarks on the sidelines of large-scale military drills, codenamed ‘Zolfaqar-1400.’

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
Haftar’s Son Reported to Visit “Israeli” Entity, Offer Ties in Return for Backing

Saddam Haftar, landed at Ben Gurion Airport last Monday on a private French-made Dassault Falcon jet.

folder_open Libya access_timeone day ago
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used For Missile Target Practice

The images also showed a 6-meter-wide rail system with a ship-sized target mounted on it.

folder_open Asia-Pacific... access_timeone day ago
Iranian Army Flies Suicide Drones in War Game Zolfaqar-1400

The homegrown “Mersad” air defense missile system also hit a series of targets on Sunday night.

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
US Mediator to Step down From Indirect Maritime Border Talks between Lebanon And the ‘Israeli’ Entity

The indirect talks kicked off through the UN and the United States in October 2020, but the process has repeatedly failed.

folder_open Lebanon access_timeone day ago
Iran Condemns Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM

Iran condemned the attack against the Iraqi PM, reaffirming Tehran’s unchanging stance in support of stability, security and calm in Iraq.

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
Iranian Army Involves All Units in Recent War Game

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
IOF Kidnaps Several Palestinians across West Bank

The IOF frequently carries out wide-ranging kidnapping campaigns across the occupied West Bank.

folder_open Palestine access_timeone day ago
Iranian President Warns of Hostile Plans to Foment Despair in Iran

Raisi said the enemies are angry at the atmosphere of hope that has been created in Iran.

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
Hezbollah Main Target of Saudi Diplomatic Aggression - Deputy SG

Sheikh Qassme said that Saudi Arabia’s real target has always been Hezbollah and its military power.

folder_open Lebanon access_timeone day ago
Sudan Army Chief Will Not Be Part of Gov’t after Transition

Al-Burhan also denies the army was responsible for the deaths of protesters.

folder_open Sudan access_timeone day ago
Poll: Biden Approval Rating Drops to New Low of 38 Percent

The poll comes as the House finally passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

folder_open United States access_timeone day ago
Iran Has Upper Hand on Battlefield to Confront Enemy – Navy Chief

Irani made his remarks on the sidelines of holding the army’s military exercise dubbed “Zolfaghar 1400.”

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
Iraq’s Kadhimi ‘Knows Perpetrators of Attack on His Residence’

Al-Kadhimi said that the country’s authorities know the names of those who carried out an attack against him early Sunday.

folder_open Middle East... access_timeone day ago
Hezbollah Denounces Attack on Iraqi PM, Urges Preserving of Iraq’s Security

Hezbollah denounces the attack on the Iraqi PM and calls for the prevention of sedition.

folder_open Lebanon access_timeone day ago
«Israel» Considers Selling Iron Dome Systems to Morocco for Use against Algeria

The report asserted that Iron Dome missile system would ensure better protection of Morocco’s sensitive military sites.

folder_open Zionist Entity access_time 3 days ago
IRG Arrests Ringleaders of Group Seeking to Disrupt Internal Security

IRG forces had taken into custody the ringleaders of the so-called White Uprising Movement.

folder_open Iran access_time 3 days ago
Palestinian Bedouins in Al-Khalil Face Demolitions, Settler Attacks

“Israeli” authorities have expropriated thousands of dunams of land from residents to establish illegal “Israeli” settlements.

folder_open Palestine access_time 3 days ago
Media
infograph Saudi Arabia’s ’Lavish Gifts’ to Lebanon

10 days ago
turned_inInfograph-Reader
infograph Yemeni Resistance’s Operation Spring of Victory in Numbers

13 days ago
turned_inInfograph-Reader
infograph Al-Tanf: The Fragile Military Base

18 days ago
turned_inInfograph-Reader
infograph Unbreakable Wills: Six Stomachs Empty Until Freedom

20 days ago
turned_inInfograph-Reader
videocam Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Has 100k Lebanese Fighters Who Will Uproot Mountains If They Are Signaled to Do So

21 days ago
turned_inVideo-Reader
infograph The Vampire

21 days ago
turned_inInfograph-Reader
infograph NGOs: US’ Trojan Horse

28 days ago
turned_inInfograph-Reader
infograph What to Know About Ronen Bar: The New Head of ’Israeli’ Shabak

29 days ago
turned_inInfograph-Reader
infograph NGOs and the American Role

one month ago
turned_inInfograph-Reader
infograph Breaking Out of “Israeli” Prisons Is Not A Rarity!

2 months ago
turned_inInfograph-Reader
infograph Gilboa Prison: The Zionist Entity’s Guantanamo

2 months ago
turned_inInfograph-Reader
videocam Sayyed Nasrallah: Defenseless Palestinians at Front Lines While Heavily Armed “Israelis” Hiding… This is Strength!

2 months ago
turned_inVideo-Reader

Voices
Iran Teaches the US a Lesson in the Gulf: We Are to Win

3 days ago
turned_inVoices
The Liberation of Marib: Three Goals with Three Results

4 days ago
turned_inVoices
Member of Top Iranian Clerical Body to Al-Ahed: We Are Living In an Era of Major Victories

4 days ago
turned_inVoices
Saudi Arabia Has It All Figured Out in Lebanon – As It Had With the War in Yemen!

9 days ago
turned_inVoices
Sudan’s Coup: Security Commission Submitted to US, UK Pressure, More Repercussions to Follow - PCP Tells Al-Ahed

15 days ago
turned_inVoices
Hezbollah Cementing Lebanon’s Deterrence against Enemies: 100k Fighters Announcement Based on Solid Facts

17 days ago
turned_inVoices
The First and Final Surprise in Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech

20 days ago
turned_inVoices
What Business Does America Have on Syrian Lands!

22 days ago
turned_inVoices
International Standards for Judiciaries: Bitar and the Departure from the Norm

25 days ago
turned_inVoices
Martyrs of ’Lebanese Forces’ Ambush Laid to Rest, It’s Now the State’s Responsibility to Punish the Killers

25 days ago
turned_inVoices

